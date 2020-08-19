Covid-19 tally rises to 1.12 lakh in Bihar; recovery rate improves to 75%

PATNA : The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 568 in Bihar on Wednesday with 10 new fatalities, while the tally of positive cases has spiked to 1.12 lakh, health department bulletin said. The recovery rate has increased to 75.01 per cent, it said.

The state witnessed 2884 fresh confirmed cases in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,12,758. Bihar has recorded over 75 per cent of recovery rate after a gap of 47 days. The last time the state had registered more than 75 per cent recovery rate was on July 3 when it was recorded at 75.25 per cent, the health department said. Wednesday is the third consecutive day when the state witnessed an increase in the recovery rate. It was 71.94 per cent on August 17 and 73.48 per cent on August 18.

As per the bulletin, 3838 patients were cured in past 24 hours while 4034 had recovered on the previous day and 4140 on August 17. The state has tested 1,08,179 samples in past 24 hours, while 20.08 lakh tests have been conducted across Bihar so far.

Of the 2884 fresh cases reported since Tuesday, Patna accounted for highest number of 422 cases, followed by East Champaran (181), Muzaffarpur (173), Rohtas (118) and Madhubani (115). Out of the 10 latest casualties, seven deaths were reported from Patna, taking its tally to 114 casualties, followed by one each fatality in Darbhanga, Gaya and Khagaria, it said.

Other districts which have reported over 20 deaths are- Bhagalpur (41), Gaya (40), Rohtas and Munger (28 each), Nalanda (25), Muzaffarpur (22), East Champaran (23 ) and Bhojpur and Vaishali (21 each).

Patna, the state capital, topped the list in terms of number of confirmed cases at 17,721. Districts which have reported more than 4,000 cases included - Muzaffarpur (4696), Bhagalpur (4484),Begusarai (4407), Nalanda (4022) and East Champaram (4009). Out of total 38 districts in the state, Sheohar with 597 cases is the only one which has not touched the four-digit mark so far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

