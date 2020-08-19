Covid-19 tally rises to 1.12 lakh in Bihar; recovery rate improves to 75%

The state witnessed 2884 fresh confirmed cases in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,12,758. Bihar has recorded over 75 per cent of recovery rate after a gap of 47 days. The last time the state had registered more than 75 per cent recovery rate was on July 3 when it was recorded at 75.25 per cent, the health department said. Wednesday is the third consecutive day when the state witnessed an increase in the recovery rate. It was 71.94 per cent on August 17 and 73.48 per cent on August 18.