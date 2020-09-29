Tamil Nadu govt extends Covid-19 lockdown till Oct-end with more relaxations

Amid the novel coronavirus cases in the state, Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that it will extend the virus-induced lockdown in the state till 31 October but with further relaxations.

However, chief minster Edappadi K. Palaniswami assured further relaxations in the next phase of the lockdown and the guidelines will concentrate mostly on containment zones. Essential items and all the relaxations already announced under the state's unlock guidlines will be in place.

Under the new guidelines, hotels will be allowed to function from 6 am to 9pm. Parcel services will now be permitted till 10 pm.

Moreover, film shootings can resume with 100 people.

Flight services at Chennai airport to be increased from 50 to 100 from first of October.

The ban on suburban electric train traffic will continue.

The circular of School Education dept allowing students of class 10, 11 and 12 to go to schools on voluntary basis to take guidance from teachers have been put on hold.

The decision regarding the opening of schools for 10th and 12th classes will be taken after consultation with the medical committee, the circular stated.

However, theatres, amusement parks, swimming pools, beaches and other social gatherings will continue to remain shut.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,546 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,91,943, while the death toll mounted to 9,453 with 70 fatalities.

The active cases stood at 46,281 with 5,501 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and cumulatively 5,36,209 people have got cured, the bulletin said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via