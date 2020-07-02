With over 4,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu witnessed its worst single-day spike so far, pushing the state's tally beyond 98,000.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu recorded 4,343 more patients getting infected since Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 98,392, according to state health department.

Along with that, the death toll also rose to 1,321 after 57 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases reported, six passengers who arrived in Tamil Nadu from abroad tested positive in the state. In addition to them, 67 passengers who arrived from other Indian states by rail, road or air, tested positive in the state as well. Most of these returnees were from Karnataka (35).

Active cases in the state have reached 41,047 while as many as 56,021 have been discharged from the hospitals after fully recovering from the virus. The recoveries also include 3,095 new recoveries from today.

Of these, 60,395 patients are males, 37,975 are females and 22 are transgender patients.

There are 91 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 43 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 33,488 samples were tested today. Over 12.3 lakh samples have been tested for the virus lakh till date.

Menawhile, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and other 12 Indian states have witnessed the highest number of patients recovering from coronavirus. Maharashtra tops the list with 93,154 absolute recoveries since the outbreak, followed by Delhi at 59,992 and Tamil Nadu with 52,926 recoveries.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via