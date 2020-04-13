Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh (ANI)
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh (ANI)

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu registers 98 fresh cases, state tally surges to 1,173

1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2020, 09:02 PM IST IANS

  • The total coronavirus deaths in Tamil Nadu stood at 11
  • Beela Rajesh said that doctor died at a private hospital on Monday due to Covid-19

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Monday reported an increase of 98 coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's total tally to 1,173, the Health Secretary said.

She said 58 patients have been discharged till date.

Speaking to reporters here, Beela Rajesh said of the 98 new patients, three are doctors and four other medical staff.

Though a doctor died at a private hospital here on Monday due to Covid-19, Rajesh said he will be counted by Andhra Pradesh as he was diagnosed there. The total corona deaths in Tamil Nadu remain 11.

"Our focus is on keeping on the number of death to the minimum. No Covid-19 patient in state is on ventilator," Rajesh said.

According to her, there are 34 labs for coronavirus testing in the state - 25 government and 9 private.

She said all private hospitals have been given the guidelines on disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
A deserted view of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus amid nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai on Monday (Photo: ANI)

Coronavirus death toll in Mumbai reaches 100; case tally reaches 1,549

1 min read . 08:54 PM IST
33 districts in Tamil Nadu have confirmed cases of Covid-19

106 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu as of 5:00 PM - Apr 13

1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout