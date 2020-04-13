Covid-19: Tamil Nadu registers 98 fresh cases, state tally surges to 1,173

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Monday reported an increase of 98 coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's total tally to 1,173, the Health Secretary said.

She said 58 patients have been discharged till date.

Speaking to reporters here, Beela Rajesh said of the 98 new patients, three are doctors and four other medical staff.

Though a doctor died at a private hospital here on Monday due to Covid-19, Rajesh said he will be counted by Andhra Pradesh as he was diagnosed there. The total corona deaths in Tamil Nadu remain 11.

"Our focus is on keeping on the number of death to the minimum. No Covid-19 patient in state is on ventilator," Rajesh said.

According to her, there are 34 labs for coronavirus testing in the state - 25 government and 9 private.

She said all private hospitals have been given the guidelines on disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.