Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports biggest single-day jump of 112 deaths

A staff nurse uses a thermal screening device on an employee (PTI)
A staff nurse uses a thermal screening device on an employee (PTI)

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 08:24 PM IST PTI

  • Tamil Nadu detected highest single day tally of 5,175 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours while total tally has now reached at the mark of 2.73 lakh in the state
  • Death toll in the state, meanwhile has crossed the the mark of 4,400

CHENNAI : As many as 112 patients died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, the highest reported in a single day so far, taking the toll to 4,461 on Wednesday while 5,175 more people tested positive propelling the case count to 2.73 lakh. Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 6,031 people getting discharged from various hospitals, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,14,815 as the active cases dropped to 54,184, a government bulletin said. Those who succumbed to the deadly virus included a man and a woman aged 28 and 90 respectively and in total 104 had co- morbidities and eight without other chronic conditions like hypertension or diabetes. Of the fresh cases, Chennai's share was 1,044 and three nearby districts of Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram together logged in 1,301 cases going well beyond the state capital's count. Tamil Nadu's case tally touched 2,73,460 and Chennai accounted for 1,05,004. As many as 61,166 samples were tested on Wednesday and so far 29,53,561 specimens have been examined, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

