Covid-19: Tamil Nadu sees highest single-day spike in cases; tally past 20,000

Tamil Nadu saw a fresh spike in novel coroanviurus cases today after 874 new patients were tested Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the state so far. The last biggest 24-hour spike was 827, which was recorded on Thursday.

With the new cases, the Tamil Nadu's total number of coronavirus cases breached 20,000-mark to 20,246, according to the state health department. Along with that, the death toll in the state increased to 154 after nine more fatalities were reported since Thursday, it said.

Of the new cases reported, 135 patients — six from domestic flights and 129 by road— were returnees from Maharashtra and were tested positive in the state.

Apart from that, a total of 11,313 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 765 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 12,737 patients are males, 7,504 are females and five are transgender patients.

There are 71 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 28 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the government, a total of 10,569 samples were tested, taking to total over 4,5 lakh till date.

Meanwhile, India recorded its highest single-day spike of 7,466 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data fromm the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of Covid-19 positive patients in the country now stands at 165,799 since the outbreak.

The death toll in the country also surged to 4,706 after 175 more fatalities were reported since Thursday, it said.

