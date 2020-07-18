Covid-19: Tamil Nadu sees biggest single-day jump in both new cases and deaths

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded its biggest single-day jump in both new coronavirus cases and virus-related deaths.

Record 4,807 new cases in the last 24 hours take the state's overall tally to 1,65,714.

Record 88 virus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours raise the state's death toll to 2,403. The previous 24-hour high in terms of deaths was witnessed on 17 July when the state had clocked 79 fatalities.

There are 49,452 active cases in the state and the number of recovered Covid-19 patients so far are 1,13,856.

Chennai is the most affected district in the state with overall 84,598 cases, including 14,997 active cases.

Testing of samples continued to remain high with 48,195 specimens examined today, totalling 18,79,499 so far, the bulletin from state health department said.

