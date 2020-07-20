Covid-19: Tamil Nadu sees record spike in daily cases for third day in a row

Tamil Nadu on Monday witnessed its highest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases for the third straight day to push the tally beyond 1.75 lakh. With record 4,985 more people confirming positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 1,75,678, according to the state health department.

Of the total cases, 51,348 are active cases while the death toll has surged to 2,551 after 70 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Sunday, it said.

The number of recoveries stood at 3,861, and the cumulative figure of those cured is 1,21,776, according to a department bulletin.

With increased focus on testing of samples, 52,087 specimens were tested today, taking the overall testing in the state over 19.8 lakh.

There are currently 112 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 55 are private and rest are under state-government.





