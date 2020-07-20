Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Tamil Nadu sees record spike in daily cases for third day in a row
**EDS: RPT, ADDS DETAILS** Chennai: Greater Chennai Corporation workers spray disinfectant in the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital during an intensified lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, in Chennai, Sunday, July 19, 2020. The state government had earlier announced that on all the four Sundays in July, intense lockdown will be in force across Tamil Nadu and only health care services, including pharmacies and hospitals, will be functional. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) (PTI19-07-2020_000064B)

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu sees record spike in daily cases for third day in a row

1 min read . 06:32 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Of the total cases, 51,348 are active cases while the death toll has surged to 2,551
  • The number of recoveries stood at 3,861, and the cumulative figure of those cured is 1,21,776, according to the department bulletin

Tamil Nadu on Monday witnessed its highest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases for the third straight day to push the tally beyond 1.75 lakh. With record 4,985 more people confirming positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 1,75,678, according to the state health department.

Of the total cases, 51,348 are active cases while the death toll has surged to 2,551 after 70 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Sunday, it said.

The number of recoveries stood at 3,861, and the cumulative figure of those cured is 1,21,776, according to a department bulletin.

With increased focus on testing of samples, 52,087 specimens were tested today, taking the overall testing in the state over 19.8 lakh.

There are currently 112 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 55 are private and rest are under state-government.

