Covid-19: Tamil Nadu sees sharp decline in deaths, records over 1,400 new cases

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday witnessed a sharp decline in Covid-19 deaths as nine (9) people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. With that, the the death toll in the state has reached 11,703, after hitting several peaks over the last several months.

In August, number of deaths due to coronavirus had hit a peak with over 120 being reported. Later, it hovered in double digits range for several months. On Sunday, the state added 1,459 new infections aggregating to 7.80 lakh till date.

Tamil Nadu has been recording less than 2,000 daily cases since November 13. Recoveries continued to outnumber the new cases with 1,471 people walking out of health care facilities after getting cured totalling to 7.57 lakh till date. Active cases in the state stood at 11,052, a bulletin said.

Only two districts, including the state capital, logged positive cases in triple digits with Chennai posting 398 and Coimbatore 148 while the rest was spread across other districts. A total of 67,145 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative total to 1.19 crore specimens examined so far. Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based).

All those who died today were ailing from chronic illness or comorbidity, the bulletin said. Of the 11,703 deaths so far, Chennai accounted for 3,847. As many as nine people who tested COVID-19 positive returned from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the bulletin added.





