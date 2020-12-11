COVID-19 test mandatory for tourists visiting Nainital, Mussoorie

In the wake of coronavirus cases in the Uttarakhand, the High Court ordered mandatory coronavirus test of of tourists visiting Nainital and Mussoorie. The order was passed by acting chief justice Ravi Kumar Malimath and justice Ravindra Maithani on 9 December. The order came ahead of of Christmas and New Year when a large number of tourists is expected in Nainital and Mussoorie.

The compulsory requirement for tourists to produce a negative RT-PCR report while entering the state was removed in September to boost tourism.

The compulsory requirement for tourists to produce a negative RT-PCR report while entering the state was removed in September to boost tourism.

Uttarakhand government decided to re-open higher educational institutions from 15 December with only 50% student capacity in the class. The government will also issue separate guidelines for the number of students allowed inside the class.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held late last evening. There are about 500 government, non-government and private colleges in the state, along with 32 government and non-government universities.

While conducting classes, COVID-19 guidelines should be strictly followed as per the guidelines issued by the State Government and the University Grants Commission.

At present, Uttarakhand has 5,456 active COVID-19 cases. Over 72,000 people recovered from the disease so far. Coronavirus killed 1,320 people in the state, according to the ministry of health and family welfare.