In a step to ramp up COVID-19 testing in the country, the Centre today allowed "all registered medical practitioners, including private doctors to prescribe coronavirus test to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per ICMR guidelines". "COVID-19 testing can now be done on the prescription of any registered practitioner, and not exclusively a government doctor," the ministry of health and family affairs said in a statement today.

This move came after a day Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) suggested the states should permit all qualified medical professionals to recommend COVID-19 testing following the prescribed guidelines. The medical body has observed that a prescription from a government doctor is mandatory to undergo a COVID-19 test in some states and union territories. "In view of the increased load on government healthcare facilities, this mandatory requirement may at times pose an impediment for an individual to get tested and to lead to unnecessary delays," Preeti Sudan, health secretary and Dr Balram Bhargava, director general, ICMR wrote in a letter to the states and union territories on Wednesday.

Test-track-treat

The central government has taken various steps to enhance the testing capacity in the country. "The total number of people being tested for COVID-19 tests in the country will soon touch one crore." the health ministry said. India has so far conducted 90,56,173 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic. At present, there are 1,065 laboratories in the country which perform coronavirus tests.

Citing 'test-track-treat' is the only way for early detection of COVID-19 cases, the Centre has advised all the states and the union territories "to take all possible steps to ensure full capacity utilisation of all coronavirus testing laboratories."

"Through a far-reaching move, ICMR has strongly recommended that laboratories should be free to test any individual in accordance to the ICMR guidelines and the state authorities must not restrict an individual from getting tested," the health ministry said today.

To ramp up testing facilities, the central government urged the states to start using rapid antigen test. The rapid antigen tests show results in 30 minutes and can "can be interpreted with a naked eye". The states can use it as a "point-of-care test in containment zones as well as hospital," according to the ICMR guidelines.

Following the suggestions of Dr Bhargava, the Centre urged the states to adopt the 'campaign mode' by organising camps and using mobile vans for COVID-19 testing. The states must collect samples from people's doorsteps in the containment zones. All symptomatic individuals and their contacts must be tested for COVID-19 through rapid antigen test kits.

Suspected individuals who test negative for COVID-19 by rapid antigen test should be tested by RT-PCR to rule out the infection. While the positive test results should be considered as true positive and does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test, the medical body earlier said.













Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via