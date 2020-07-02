COVID-19 test: Now, private practitioner can also prescribe a test, says Centre

This move came after a day Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) suggested the states should permit all qualified medical professionals to recommend COVID-19 testing following the prescribed guidelines. The medical body has observed that a prescription from a government doctor is mandatory to undergo a COVID-19 test in some states and union territories. "In view of the increased load on government healthcare facilities, this mandatory requirement may at times pose an impediment for an individual to get tested and to lead to unnecessary delays," Preeti Sudan, health secretary and Dr Balram Bhargava, director general, ICMR wrote in a letter to the states and union territories on Wednesday.