The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has asked the states to allow laboratories to test symptomatic individuals for COVID-19 infection. A prescription from a doctor should not be mandatory to undergo a COVID-19 test, the medical body believed. "In view of the increased load on government healthcare facilities, this mandatory requirement may at times pose an impediment for an individual to get tested and to lead to unnecessary delays," the Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and ICMR director general Dr Balram Bhargava wrote in a letter to the states and union territories.