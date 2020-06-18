In a bid to ramp up coronavirus testing facility in the capital, Delhi government is all set to start rapid antigen tests from today. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved antigen test for coronavirus that can give results in just 30 minutes. This faster and cheaper method will help to increase the testing capacity. The state government will use antigen test kit in the containment area. Arvind Kejriwal government has set up 169 centres across the capital to start antigen tests.

What is antigen rapid test?

What is antigen rapid test?

Known as Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection kit, the antigen test kit has been developed by South Korean company SD Biosensor. It has plants in Gurgaon's Manesar. Each kit can show results within 30 minutes as opposed to RT-PCR test that takes 3-4 hours. ICMR capped the price of antigen test kits at ₹450.

How will it work?

The ICMR advised to combine antigen test kit with the RT-PCR test. Suspected individuals who test negative for COVID-19 by rapid antigen test should be tested by RT-PCR to rule out the infection. While the positive test results should be considered as true positive and does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test, said the ICMR.

Testing kits should be used for all symptomatic people with influenza like illness in containment zones or hotspots, asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts with co-morbidities of confirmed cases, the ICMR suggested.

In hospitals, the kits are to be used for all symptomatic Influenza Like Illness (ILI) patients, asymptomatic patients who are hospitalised or seeking hospitalisation for chemotherapy and transplants or those who are over 65 years with co-morbidities.

RT-PCR test

The Centre on Wednesday capped the price of RT-PCR test in Delhi at ₹2,400. "As per the directives of Home Minister Amit Shah in providing relief to the common man, High-level expert committee's report on 'COVID-19 testing rates' received by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been further sent to Delhi Govt for necessary action. It has been decided to fix the test rate at ₹2,400," spokesperson of Home Ministry tweeted.

Earlier, it used to cost ₹4,500. "Delhi govt decided to cap the rates for Covid RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test @ ₹2400/- inclusive of all charges," Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

Over 2,000 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stood at 47,102. At least 1,904 people COVID-19 patients to death in the state since outbreak.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the coronavirus situation in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, amidst increasing number of COVID-19 cases, officials said.