A doctor's prescription is not mandatory for those who want to go for voluntary COVID-19 testing in the national capital, Delhi High Court on Tuesday said. The rule will be applicable for RT/PCR test to detect COVID-19 infection. People must submit Aadhaar card details for Delhi address proof, the Delhi HC mentioned. Along with that, a form prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) needs to be filled for COVID-19 testing.

At present, it is mandatory to carry a doctor's prescription to get tested for coronavirus infection. A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad passed the order.

The Delhi HC asked private laboratories to allow 2,000 COVID-19 tests a day for those who want to undergo the voluntarily screening. Delhi government has the capacity of around 12,000 tests per day, the HC noted.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on September 5 introduced on-demand testing for coronavirus infection without a prescription. "A totally new section has been added in the Advisory on “Testing on Demand" which for all practical purposes does away with prescription by a registered medical practitioner although state governments have the freedom to decide on simplified modalities," the health ministry said in a statement. The on-demand testing facility can be availed by: 1) All individuals undertaking travel to countries/Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at point of entry. 2) All individuals who wish to get themselves tested.

India on Tuesday reported 1,133 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day total. The country's death toll stood at 72,775. The health ministry also reported 75,809 new cases, raising India's tally to nearly 4.3 million. India has been reporting the highest single-day caseload in the world for more than a month.

The number of daily tests conducted across the country rose to more than a million. Nearly 3.3 million people in India have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The pandemic has been economically devastating for India. Its economy contracted nearly 24% in the June quarter, the worst among the world’s top economies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via