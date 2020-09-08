The Union ministry of health and family welfare on September 5 introduced on-demand testing for coronavirus infection without a prescription. "A totally new section has been added in the Advisory on “Testing on Demand" which for all practical purposes does away with prescription by a registered medical practitioner although state governments have the freedom to decide on simplified modalities," the health ministry said in a statement. The on-demand testing facility can be availed by: 1) All individuals undertaking travel to countries/Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at point of entry. 2) All individuals who wish to get themselves tested.