Covid-19 testing numbers in Telangana raise questions over under-reporting

As of Sunday, there were 525 active cases in Telangana, while 34 others have succumbed so far. Senior health care practitioners from Hyderabad, casting doubts over the state’s testing numbers. “There are many people who are showing symptoms of covid-19 and we need more tests. The thing is that the disease is too widespread and looks like it is going to come in waves," said a doctor working at a private hospital who did not want to be quoted.