OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19 testing team doubled at Delhi Airport for passengers arriving from UK
An official pumps sanitizers on the hands of passengers in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at Delhi airport, in New Delhi. (PTI)
An official pumps sanitizers on the hands of passengers in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at Delhi airport, in New Delhi. (PTI)

COVID-19 testing team doubled at Delhi Airport for passengers arriving from UK

2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 10:30 PM IST ANI

  • GMR made all arrangements in the night in another ramp apart from the existing testing centre at the airport
  • The government has also issued a direction that all the passengers coming from the UK during the intervening period from December 21 to 23 will have to undergo RT-PCR tests

New Delhi: In the wake of the government's directive to conduct mandatory RT-PCR testing for all passengers and crew arriving from the United Kingdom, the organisation tasked with conducting Covid-19 tests at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Genestrings Labs co-director Dr Gauri Agarwal said on Tuesday that their team has been doubled to test passengers.

"Yesterday, we received the news that all passengers and the crew arriving from the UK will be tested for Covid-19. GMR, the company operating the Indira Gandhi International Airport, made all arrangements in the night in another ramp apart from the existing testing centre at the airport. We have doubled our team for the purpose," Dr Agarwal told ANI. She said that five out of 266 passengers who landed by the first flight from the UK yesterday tested positive for COVID-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A person uses a swab to take a COVID-19 test in a drive-thru testing facility in a parking lot in Wilmington, Delaware

US tops 18 mn COVID-19 cases as officials eye new virus variant in UK

3 min read . 10:47 PM IST
Representational image

Iraq bans air travel with eight nations over new variant of virus

1 min read . 10:35 PM IST
Starting in the mother’s womb, the first 1,000 days of a child’s life provide a window of opportunity to improve the child’s nutrition and health outcomes. Those are closely linked to better education, earnings, and health outcomes in later life.

How hunger came back to haunt India

9 min read . 10:34 PM IST
The political head of Tibetans in exile welcomed on Tuesday the passing of legislation by the US Congress that reaffirms the rights of Tibetans to choose a successor to their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama

Mint Lite | TPSA, habitat loss, Trump's beautiful buildings order & more

4 min read . 09:36 PM IST

"The first flight landed at 10 pm yesterday in which there were 266 passengers out of whom 5 came out as COVID-19 positive. The positive samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for genome sequencing. This is to be done to identify the coronavirus strain," she said.

She further said that there has been no positive case as of now in the second flight that landed earlier today at 6 am.

"The second flight landed at 6 am today in which there has been no positive case as of now. Today there is a flight that is going to arrive in the night expectedly with 500-plus passengers. No flights will be allowed after today night up to December 31," she said.

Dr Agarwal added: "We were already testing passengers through our company. Genestrings Labs is giving the fastest reports within four hours to passengers. For UK passengers, we have earmarked a separate space because of the fear of the new coronavirus strain which has a high transmission rate according to the reports received from the UK."

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday had announced in the light of the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK that the flights from and to the UK stand temporarily suspended from December 23 to 31, 2020 or till further orders.

The government has also issued a direction that all the passengers coming from the UK during the intervening period from December 21 to 23 will have to undergo RT-PCR tests at the airports of arrival.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout