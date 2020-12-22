COVID-19 testing team doubled at Delhi Airport for passengers arriving from UK

"Yesterday, we received the news that all passengers and the crew arriving from the UK will be tested for Covid-19. GMR, the company operating the Indira Gandhi International Airport, made all arrangements in the night in another ramp apart from the existing testing centre at the airport. We have doubled our team for the purpose," Dr Agarwal told ANI. She said that five out of 266 passengers who landed by the first flight from the UK yesterday tested positive for COVID-19.