Home >News >India >Covid-19 testing to be doubled, will conduct 40,000 tests per day: Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a meeting with top officials of the Delhi Government to discuss rising number of Covid-19 cases, in New Delhi, Wednesday (PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a meeting with top officials of the Delhi Government to discuss rising number of Covid-19 cases, in New Delhi, Wednesday (PTI)

Covid-19 testing to be doubled, will conduct 40,000 tests per day: Delhi CM

1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2020, 02:09 PM IST PTI

  • No death of any Covid-19 patient, who is under home isolation, has been reported in Delhi since July 14, says Delhi CM
  • Only 3,700 Covid beds occupied by coronavirus patients; of these, 2,900 occupied by Delhiites and 800 by those from other states, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled to 40,000 per day within a week as there has been a marginal increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said that at present, 20,000 tests are being conducted per day in the city. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had called a high-level meeting to discuss the rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.

The chief minister said that the government has issued directions for stringent enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, adding that everyone should wear face mask and maintain social distancing at public places.

He said that after August 17, there has been a marginal increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

In the last 24 hours, 1,693 new COVD-19 cases have been reported in Delhi, he said, adding that the government has a total of 14,130 COVID beds and of those, 10,448 are vacant.

"Only 3,700 COVID beds have so far been occupied by coronavirus patients and of these, 2,900 are occupied by Delhiites and 800 by those from other states," Kejriwal said.

He asserted that no death of any COVID-19 patient, who is under home isolation, has been reported in Delhi since July 14.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Arvind Kejriwal calls crucial meet to review Covid-19 situation in Delhi

1 min read . 10:32 AM IST
The pandemic has spurred the development of a wave of new approaches to vaccine-making, with a race to see which modality will be the first and most successful. (AP)

UK govt backs Cambridge University's vaccine against multiple coronaviruses

1 min read . 11:09 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout