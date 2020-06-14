NEW DELHI : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government is committed to control the spread of coronavirus in the national capital and has taken several important decisions to protect the people of Delhi and to contain the rising number of covid-19 in the national capital.

The home minister said the government will soon start coronavirus tests at every polling station in the containment zones of the national capital and a comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be done in the hotspots for contact tracing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

After a few days, #COVID19 testing will be started at every polling station in the containment zones in Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

“To be able to do contact mapping well in Delhi's containment zones, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be done from house to house. The report will come in 1 week," the home minister said.

The home minister said testing for the coronavirus will be doubled in the next couple of days in Delhi and will further increased by three times in next 6 days.

To provide correct information and guidelines for coronavirus to small hospitals in the national capital, the government has decided to constitute a committee of senior doctors for telephonic guidance in AIIMS. The helpline number will be released tomorrow, the home minister added.

Shah further said a joint team of doctors of Union Health department, Delhi Health department, AIIMS and the 3 Municipal Corporation of Delhi will visit all coronavirus hospitals in the national capital to inspect the health systems and preparedness to fight the disease and prepare a report.

A joint team of doctors of Health Dept of GOI, Delhi Health Dept, AIIMS and the 3 Municipal Corporation of Delhi will visit all #COVID19 hospitals in Delhi and inspect the health systems and preparedness to fight the disease and prepare a report: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/EvQylsE8h3 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

Arogya Setu app will be loaded in every person's mobile phone, the home minister added.

The COVID-19 tally has reached nearly 39,000 and the virus has claimed more than 1,200 lives so far in Delhi.

