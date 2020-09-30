Covid-19 testing via RT-PCR not adequate in Delhi: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High court on Wednesday reiterated that ramping up of Covid-19 tests through RT- PCR in Delhi has not been adequately activated by the Delhi Government. The state government also submitted the report of Sero Surveillance-3 before the court which reflects a reduction of the IgG antibodies seroprevalence from 28.7% (as in Sero Surveillance-3) to 25.1%. On the last date of hearing, the high court had directed AAP government to place on record the Sero Surveillance-3 report and the analysis of the sero surveillance-3 vis-a-vis the previous two Sero Surveillances conducted in the city.

The court was hearing the plea filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking directions from the court for ramping up of test.

The seroprevalence has declined in Northwest and Central Districts but has increased in West, South, Northwest and East Districts. Seroprevalence was found to be more in the female gender during the three rounds of Sero Surveillance and least in the age group of 18 to 49 years, as compared to the age group of those below 18 years and those who are above 50 years, it has been said.

The conclusion in the Sero Surveillance-3 report is that there is a need to enhance the focus on sample representativeness of the survey in Central, Northeast and North Districts.

The court also looked into the tests conducted by the Delhi Government between 14 September, 2020 to 27 September, 2020.

The tabulated statement filed by the Delhi Government revealed that testing through RAT was the highest on 14 September, 2020 at 52271 and the lowest on 20th September, 2020 at 24907. The average testing through the RAT mode in the aforesaid period is 45212.

“As against the above, testing through the RT PCR and other similar modes in the same period reveals that a maximum of 11799 tests were conducted on 24th September, 2020, with a minimum of 7672 tests conducted on 27th September, 2020. The average testing in the abovesaid period comes to 10280." The order reads.

“As against the testing capacity of 15,000 through RT PCR and other similar tests per day available in Delhi, the actual number of testing being conducted through this mode is still floating around 11,000 tests per day on an average. In other words, though Delhi has the capacity of conducting 15,000 tests per day through RT PCR mode, 4,000 RT PCR tests per day not are being utilized, which does not make any sense when cases of COVID-19 infection during the period between 14 September, 2020 to 27 September, 2020, remain in the range of 3500-4000 cases per day with only one exception on 20 September when the positive cases reported were 2548." It added.

The court was informed that the Expert Committee is actively involved in re-strategizing the testing capacity as also reviewing the overall strategy required to be followed by the Delhi Government and a request has been made to await the said recommendations.

The court has now listed the matter on 7 October.

