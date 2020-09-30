Covid-19 testing via RT-PCR not adequate in Delhi: Delhi HC

“As against the testing capacity of 15,000 through RT PCR and other similar tests per day available in Delhi, the actual number of testing being conducted through this mode is still floating around 11,000 tests per day on an average. In other words, though Delhi has the capacity of conducting 15,000 tests per day through RT PCR mode, 4,000 RT PCR tests per day not are being utilized, which does not make any sense when cases of COVID-19 infection during the period between 14 September, 2020 to 27 September, 2020, remain in the range of 3500-4000 cases per day with only one exception on 20 September when the positive cases reported were 2548." It added.