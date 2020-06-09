NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government on a plea seeking directions to increase the number of laboratories that can test people for covid-19 and ramp up testing process for asymptomatic and symptomatic patients.

The next date of hearing is 11 June.

The application by advocate Rakesh Malhotra also sought directions to make arrangement for proper treatment of covid and non-covid patients in hospitals. The petitioner said there have been instances where non-covid patients were required to undergo surgery and other emergency procedures in the hospitals and the concerned hospital required the patients to undergo a covid-19 test before the surgery. But the hospital could not conduct the necessary test as they are not permitted by the state government to do so.

The applicant also sought directions to the respondents to publish the correct data regarding covid-19 cases on their websites. It also said all hospitals and nursing homes who have been permitted to treat covid-19 patients, must publish the status of vacancy of beds on their websites on a daily basis so that patients are not made to run from pillar to post.

