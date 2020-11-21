In fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic , India has crossed yet another landmark milestone with more than 13 crore tests.

As many as 10,66,022 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, which has increased India’s total cumulative tests to 13,06,57,808.

The last one crore tests were conducted in a span of just 10 days.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) wrote, "India has crossed the landmark milestone of 13 crore tests. The last 1 crore tests conducted in just ten days."

The tweet also included a graph showing India's progression from 10 million tests to 130 million.

Over 10 lakh tests conducted daily

An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory.

The cumulative national Positivity Rate stands at 6.93%, less than the 7% mark. The daily positivity rate yesterday was just 4.34%. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low positivity rate.

In the last 24 hours, 46,232 persons were found to be infected with Covid-19.

India's active caseload of 4,39,747 comprises 4.86% of India's total positive cases, and has been sustained below the 5% mark.

India has registered 49,715 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovered cases to 84,78,124. The recovery rate has improved to 93.67% today.

Also, 78.19% of the new recovered cases is contributed by 10 States/UTs.

Delhi saw 8,775 persons recovering from Covid-19. Maharashtra and Kerala reported 6,945 and 6,398 new recoveries, respectively.

