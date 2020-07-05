Coronavirus tests in India may touch the one crore mark today. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 97,89,066 samples have been tested up to July 4 with 2,48,934 samples being tested on Saturday. The number of tests being conducted daily has gone past 2 lakh mark in recent days. With a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, India's COVID-19 cases zoomed to 6,73,165 today, while the death toll climbed to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data released today morning.

Here are 10 updates:

1) The number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients has rise to 4,09,082 as of today.

2) During the last 24 hours, a total of 14,856 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

3) There are 2,44,814 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

4) So far, there are 1,64,268 more recovered patients than COVID-19 active cases.

5) This takes the national recovery rate amongst COVID-19 to 60.77%.

6) With 786 labs in the government sector and 314 private labs, so there are as many as 1100 labs in the country offering coronavirus testing facilities.

7) Maharashtra crossed the grim milestone of two lakh COVID-19 cases, recording a single-day increase of 7,074 infections, the Health Ministry's updated data at 8 am showed.

8) Tamil Nadu registered 4,280 cases in the past 24 hours, while Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam and Bihar added a total of 7,935 COVID-19 cases in a day.

9) These seven states have contributed to around 78 per cent of the singe-day spike.

10) Of the total 19,268 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 8,671 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,004 deaths, Gujarat with 1,925, Tamil Nadu with 1,450, Uttar Pradesh with 773, West Bengal with 736, Madhya Pradesh with 598, Rajasthan with 447 and Karnataka with 335. (With Agency Inputs)

