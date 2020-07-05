Covid-19 tests in India may hit 1 crore mark today: 10 updates

Coronavirus tests in India may touch the one crore mark today. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 97,89,066 samples have been tested up to July 4 with 2,48,934 samples being tested on Saturday. The number of tests being conducted daily has gone past 2 lakh mark in recent days. With a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, India's COVID-19 cases zoomed to 6,73,165 today, while the death toll climbed to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data released today morning.