Covid-19 tests in India near 7-crore mark, total tally at 58 lakh

NEW DELHI : With another big single-day jump of 86,052 in new coronavirus cases, India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 58 lakh-mark on Friday. The total number of tests for detection of the novel coronavirus also neared the seven-crore mark in India today.

A record 14,92,409 tests have been conducted for detection of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total tests done so far here to nearly 7 crore, while the national cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.44 per cent.

The Tests Per Million (TPM) stand at 49,948 as of today, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

This exponential surge in the daily testing capacities strongly demonstrates the determined escalation of the testing infrastructure in the country, the ministry said.

More testing leads to lowered positivity rate

"Evidence has revealed that higher numbers of testing subsequently leads to lowered positivity rate. States that are testing the highest numbers are also reporting a gradual decline in the positivity rate," the ministry said.

"India has scaled a historic peak in the fight against COVID-19. In a landmark achievement, for the first time, a record high number of nearly 15 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in a single day taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 6,89,28,440," it said.

With the expansion of testing infrastructure, the daily testing by states and UTs has also increased. As many as 23 states and UTs including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Punjab and Telangana have better tests per million than the national average (49,948).

As reiterated by the prime minister while reviewing the status and preparedness of seven states and UTs with high burden of caseload recently, testing forms an integral pillar of COVID-19 response and management.

The Centre's three-pronged strategy of 'test, track and treat' begins with testing. With the "Chase the virus" approach, the Union Government aims to catch every missing person through testing to curb spread of the infection.

Several measures have been taken by the Union Government through calibrated steps to widen the testing net and ensure easier and more accessible testing by all across the country.

States/UTs have been empowered with flexibility to ensure higher testing. They have been advised that all symptomatic negatives of Rapid Antigen Tests are mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR.

Meanwhile, the testing network has grown to 1818 labs today, including 1084 labs in the government sector and 734 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 923 (Govt: 478 + Private: 445)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 769 (Govt: 572 + Private: 197)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 126 (Govt: 34 + Private: 92)

India currently has 9,70,116 active cases while 47,56,165 people have recovered after getting infected. The country's death toll has now gone up to 92,290, according to latest data on the health ministry's website.

