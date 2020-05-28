USA has conducted more than 15 million tests, President Donald Trump on Wednesday informed on Twitter, adding that it is 'by far the most in the world.' India has increased its testing capacity by manifold and is testing over 1 lakh cases per day.

A comparison between India and US for covid-19 cases

Positive cases and total tests

As per US' Centers for Disease Control latest data, total number of tests stands at 15,766,114, of which total positive tests reported are 1,897,701. The positive cases are 12% of the total sample tested.

In comparison to US, India has conducted over 3.3 million tests, indicates ICMR data. The total count stands at 33,62,136. India has tested 1,19,976 samples in last 24 hours. According to latest data available with Ministry of Health, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India stands at 1,58,333 now. The positive cases in India are 3.56% of the total tests done.

Total mortality rate - US and India

In India, the number of deaths related to Covid-19 infection is 4,531, with total mortality rate due to infection at 2.86%. Total death count in US has crossed 1,00,000 lakh, with total mortality rate at 5.26%.

New York and Maharashtra

In US, the lion's share of the infection and deaths are reported from New York. US CDC latest data shows a total of 3,66,638 positive cases in New York. New York has reported total 29,289 deaths.

In India, Maharashtra alone accounted for nearly 36% of India's total coronavirus caseload. The state registered 2,190 new cases in last 24 hours. The state reported 56,948 cases and Mumbai alone confirmed over 32,000 COVID-19 patients. At 1,897 deaths, Maharashtra has the highest toll in the country so far due to covid-19.

India, US recovery rate

India's recovery rate from the coronavirus disease improved to over 42%. At least 67,692 were cured so far, according to Ministry of Health. US has recovered 4,90,130 cases, as per data available on Worldometers. This takes US recovery rate to 25.82%.

The exponential growth

The time it takes for cases to increase from 100 to 1 lakh in various countries - India took 65 days only after Iran which took 70 days. On the other hand countries like the US, Spain and Germany where Covid-19 cases jumped from 100 to 1 lakh in only 25, 30 and 35 days respectively.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via