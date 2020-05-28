In comparison to US, India has conducted over 3.3 million tests, indicates ICMR data. The total count stands at 33,62,136. India has tested 1,19,976 samples in last 24 hours. According to latest data available with Ministry of Health, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India stands at 1,58,333 now. The positive cases in India are 3.56% of the total tests done.