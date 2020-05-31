Taking a cue from Centre's guidelines for lockdown till 30 June, quite a few states have extended lockdown till 30 June in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partial opening up of public transport and allowing more employees at workplaces. Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the curbs on places of worship, all kinds of religious gatherings, inter-state bus transport and Metro and suburban train services will continue.

Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a four-week extension of lockdown in the State till 30 June. Singh said that strict action will be taken against those who don't follow proper precautions.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra government has extended Covid-19 lockdown till 30 June and has also issued directives to ease restrictions under the exercise termed as 'Mission Begin Again.'

The movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction under appropriate provisions of law such as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance.

"In Phase 1 of 'Mission Begin Again' which will commence on June 3, individual physical exercises shall be permitted in open public spaces including beaches, playgrounds, gardens, and promenades between 5 am and 7 pm," as per the government guidelines.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said the coronavirus-induced lockdown will remain in force in the State till June 30 with some relaxations outside the containment zones.

UP's new guidelines come a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones" for the next one month beginning June 1.

Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, who released the guidelines at a press conference here, said that relaxations outside the containment zone would be provided in three-phase.

Telangana: The Telangana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30 even as it lifted the restrictions on inter-state movement of people. Certain restrictions currently in force in non- Containment Zones would however remain extended till June 7.

Shops would be allowed to remain open only till 8 pm and there would not be any restrictions on inter-state travel.

States like West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh announced lockdown extension until 15 June.

West Bengal: The West Bengal government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state up to 15 June with further relaxations and certain condition, which included nod to indoor and outdoor activities related to TV and cinema production, barring reality show production, from 1 June.

Madhya Pradesh: The lockdown in Madhya Pradesh will continue till 15 June, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced on Saturday. He said the decision on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken after 13 June.

