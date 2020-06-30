The Centre on Monday announced the guidelines for Unlock 2.0 , which will be in force till July 31. Almost all activities are being allowed outside the containment zones, barring a few like metro services, functioning of schools and colleges, among others. While the country has entered the Unlock 2.0 mode, a few states have announced lockdown extension in a bid to flaten the Covid-19 curve .

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India's Covid-19 tally reached 5,48,318 on Monday. The country has seen a surge of 3,57,783 infections from June 1 till date. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana have reported the maximum number of cases.

Here's a list of the states that extended lockdown or put in strict restrictions:

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government extended the coronavirus-triggered lockdown till July 31 without providing any further relaxations amid mounting cases of COVID-19 in the state. The current phase of the lockdown, which was first imposed in late March, ends on June 30 and it has been now extended for one more month. Announcing the extension, an order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail. The order clearly prohibited inter-district movement of people as well as long-distance travelling without any emergency.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government announced the extension of lockdown in the state till July 31 as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The government also extended complete lockdown in Madurai and Greater Chennai Police limits including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur till July 5. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 82,275 COVID-19 cases including, 35,659 active cases, 45,537 cured patients and 1,079 deaths.

Meghalaya

The Meghalaya government extended the night curfew till July 6 across the state and total lockdown in areas bordering Guwahati in Assam to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced lockdown in areas close to Guwahati along the inter-state border with Assam. "Government has decided that the locations in Meghalaya bordering Guwahati i.e Byrnihat, Jorabat till Khanapara will be under #lockdown due to the surge in #Covid_19 cases in #Assam," the chief minister tweeted.

Mizoram

A state-wide partial lockdown will be imposed in Mizoram from July 1 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, an official said on Monday. The ongoing lockdown or total lockdown in Aizawl municipal area, district headquarters and containment zone, which came into effect from June 9 will end today

Nagaland

The COVID-19 lockdown guidelines issued on May 5 in Nagaland, subject to relaxations issued, will remain operative in the state till July 15. According to a tweet by the Nagaland government, "The existing guidelines with regard to the lockdown in all parts of the State issued vide Order of even number dated 04.05.2020, subject to relaxations issued, shall continue to remain operative in Nagaland till July 15, 2020." As per the state government, the number of positive cases in the state stands at 434. This includes 266 active cases and 168 recovered patients

Assam

A 14-day lockdown in Guwahati came into force on Sunday evening in order to fight the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city. Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, was completely locked down from 7 pm on Sunday till 6 pm on July 12 with even shops of grocery, meat and all other items downing the shutters. Only pharmacies have been allowed to function. This time, authorities have decided not to issue any vehicle pass even for essential services as there were many instances of its misuse during the nationwide lockdown that came into effect on March 25.

Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. Jharkhand Chief secretary Sukhdev Singh on Saturday issued a circular to extend the lockdown. "All religious places, schools, hotels, spa and salons in the state will remain closed till further orders," says the circular.

Telangana

The Begum Bazar in Hyderabad will remain shut for eight days from Sunday. An emergency executive committee meeting of the city Kirana Merchants Association held on Thursday took the decision. Shopkeepers at Charminar market have decided to keep their shops shut till 5 July, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad.

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that night curfew will remain in force between 10 pm and 5 am, instead of current 9 pm to 5 am, during the extended coronavirus lockdown till July 31.

Delhi

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier ruled out a return to the lockdown mode in the view of the rising cases in the city. However, schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31 but online classes and activities shall continue.

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said lockdown won’t be put in place in the state but has laid emphasis on increased surveillance and implementation of current norms in the state.





