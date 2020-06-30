Covid-19: These states have extended coronavirus lockdown. Full list here

A 14-day lockdown in Guwahati came into force on Sunday evening in order to fight the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city. Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, was completely locked down from 7 pm on Sunday till 6 pm on July 12 with even shops of grocery, meat and all other items downing the shutters. Only pharmacies have been allowed to function. This time, authorities have decided not to issue any vehicle pass even for essential services as there were many instances of its misuse during the nationwide lockdown that came into effect on March 25.