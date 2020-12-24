Covid-19: These states have restricted New Year celebration

With the fresh threat of a new Covid-19 strain detected in the UK and South Africa, New Year celebration will be dim this time. Though the new strain of coronavirus has not yet been detected in India, state governments are taking precautions to avoid year-end gathering. So, let's take a loo at the states that have taken extra precaution to ensure the spread of Covid-19 remains checked.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has announced night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in major cities across the state from 22 December to 5 January as a precautionary measure. According to an official statement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in the light of the situation in the UK. On Christmas eve, Mumbai churches will not hold open-air masses and the number of visitors in churches will be monitored. The masses have to be conducted by 8pm. No more than 200 people will be allowed in each mass. There will be no change in the Standard Operating Procedures for restaurants in Mumbai.

Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesday joined Maharashtra in imposing restrictions amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in the UK . The Karnataka government said night curfew will be in force between 11 pm and 5 am from December 24 till January 1 but midnight mass will be allowed.

Tamil Nadu

Public celebrations in restaurant, clubs, pubs, resorts, beach resorts, beaches have been banned across Tamil Nadu on both December 31 and January 1. However, there is no curfew in Tamil Nadu. Restaurants, pub, clubs and resorts will remain open and function normally adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh. The restrictions will remain in place from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, according to an order issued by the Home Department. No New Year party will be organised on the occasion while bursting of firecrackers will be banned. According to the order, markets will be closed at 7 pm.

Uttarakhand

The Dehradun administration has banned collective celebrations like parties at hotels, bars, restaurants and other public places on Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year to stop the spread of COVID-19. Any violation of the ban will be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act and other relevant sections of the IPC, said an order issued by Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Shrivastava. The ban will have its effect in Dehradun, Mussoorie and Rishikesh where a large number of tourists come to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

In the wake of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus, Ministry of Health on Wednesday issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the point of entry and in the community for all international passengers who have travelled from or transited through the country in the past four weeks (from November 25 to December 23).

