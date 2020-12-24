Covid-19: These states have restricted New Year celebration

Maharashtra has announced night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in major cities across the state from 22 December to 5 January as a precautionary measure. According to an official statement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in the light of the situation in the UK. On Christmas eve, Mumbai churches will not hold open-air masses and the number of visitors in churches will be monitored. The masses have to be conducted by 8pm. No more than 200 people will be allowed in each mass. There will be no change in the Standard Operating Procedures for restaurants in Mumbai.