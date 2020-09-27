India on Sunday reported more than 88,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total tally to almost 60 lakh since the outbreak, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

However, with 92,043 new virus-related recoveries since Saturday, the country has been recording higher number of recovered patients than the new cases for several consecutive days in the recent past. Currently, the total number of patients successfully recovering from the virus is past 48 lakh.

Of these new recovered cases, 76% are found in 10 States/UTs, the health ministry stated.

Maharashtra saw the highest number of recovered cases since Saturday. It has alone contributed more than 23,000 followed by Andhra Pradesh with more than more than 9,000 patients recovering from the disease. The recovery rate has inched up to 82.1%.

Below is a chart of the top 10 cases with the most number of new recovered cases:

View Full Image (Photo: MoHFW)

Apart from this, 1,124 deaths were also recorded in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of deaths recorded since the pandemic began past 93,000. Of these, 84% of the deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID were concentrated in 10 states/UTs of the country. The national mortality rate stands at 1.5%;

Of the new deaths, Maharashtra reported more than 38% of deaths with 430 deaths followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with 86 and 85 deaths, respectively.

Below is the chart of states with maximum number of deaths in the past 24 hours:

View Full Image (Photo: MoHFW)





Furthermore, India's positivity rate (or the percentage of tests that are positive) increased to 8.9%.

A total of 88,600 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. 10 States/UTs account for 77% of the new confirmed cases.

Maharashtra continues to lead this tally. It has contributed more than 20,000 followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with more than more than 8,000 and 7,000 cases respectively.

Below is the chart of states with highest positives recorded in the past 24 hours:

View Full Image (Photo: MoHFW)

Over 9.87 lakh Covid tests were also conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative total samples tested till 26 September to 7,12,57,836, according to ICMR dat

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via