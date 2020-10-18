Home >News >India >Covid-19: These states, UTs have less than 20,000 coronavirus cases in India
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a testing centre, in New Delhi, (REUTERS)
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a testing centre, in New Delhi, (REUTERS)

Covid-19: These states, UTs have less than 20,000 coronavirus cases in India

1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2020, 12:11 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by Covid-19 in the country
  • 22 states, Union Territories have less than 20,000 active cases

India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active number of coronavirus cases. The active Covid-19 cases are less than 8 lakh for the second consecutive day today and stand at 7,83,311. The active cases now comprise 10.45% of the total positive cases of the country.

Following the national trend, 22 States/UTs have less than 20,000 active cases. They are Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

As per the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 count includes 7,83,311 active cases and 65,97,210 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,031.

With 1,85,750 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,10,666 active cases. Delhi has 22,884 total active cases,

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Saturday. This includes 9,70,173 samples tested on October 17.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
BMC Medical staff collects swab sample while conducting rapid antigen tests at Shivaji Park, Under BMC's 'Mission Zero' in Mumbai.

Covid-19: India registers 61,871 new cases, 1033 deaths and 72,614 recoveries

3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Healthcare workers attend a coronavirus patient at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). (AFP)

Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu: Study

1 min read . 10:59 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout