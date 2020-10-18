Covid-19: These states, UTs have less than 20,000 coronavirus cases in India

India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active number of coronavirus cases. The active Covid-19 cases are less than 8 lakh for the second consecutive day today and stand at 7,83,311. The active cases now comprise 10.45% of the total positive cases of the country.

Following the national trend, 22 States/UTs have less than 20,000 active cases. They are Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

As per the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 count includes 7,83,311 active cases and 65,97,210 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,031.

With 1,85,750 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,10,666 active cases. Delhi has 22,884 total active cases,

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Saturday. This includes 9,70,173 samples tested on October 17.

