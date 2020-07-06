Thiruvananthapuram district is 'sitting on a volcano' as a number of untraceable cases linked to COVID-19 disease are rising, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday.

On being asked about the possibilities of community spread in Thiruvananthapuram, Surendran said, "We are 'sitting on a volcano' with rising COVID-19 cases. The situation in Thiruvananthapuram has become complicated as the number of untraceable cases are rising."

Earlier in the day, he pointed out some of the cases where contact was not traceable and said stringent action is needed to combat the COVID-19 situation in Thiruvananthapuram.

"The capital city (Thiruvananthapuram) is moving towards a complicated situation. We are seriously watching the situation. More stringent actions are needed," said Surendran.

"The situation in Thiruvananthapuram city has become complicated after more number of COVID-19 positive cases reported without tracking the origin of the infection. The day before yesterday a police officer tested positive who was on duty outside secretariat and origin of infection could not be traced," he added.

The minister also said that authorities are preparing to meet emergency situations.

As many as 225 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kerala on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 2,228, informed Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

