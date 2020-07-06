Home >News >India >Covid-19: Thiruvananthapuram 'sitting on volcano' as untraceable cases rising, says Kerala Minister
A woman holding an umbrella crossing a street during heavy rain, in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)
A woman holding an umbrella crossing a street during heavy rain, in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

Covid-19: Thiruvananthapuram 'sitting on volcano' as untraceable cases rising, says Kerala Minister

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2020, 08:14 AM IST ANI

  • The situation in Thiruvananthapuram city has become complicated after more number of covid-19 positive cases reported without tracking the origin of the infection
  • The minister also said that authorities are preparing to meet emergency situations

Thiruvananthapuram district is 'sitting on a volcano' as a number of untraceable cases linked to COVID-19 disease are rising, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday.

On being asked about the possibilities of community spread in Thiruvananthapuram, Surendran said, "We are 'sitting on a volcano' with rising COVID-19 cases. The situation in Thiruvananthapuram has become complicated as the number of untraceable cases are rising."

Earlier in the day, he pointed out some of the cases where contact was not traceable and said stringent action is needed to combat the COVID-19 situation in Thiruvananthapuram.

"The capital city (Thiruvananthapuram) is moving towards a complicated situation. We are seriously watching the situation. More stringent actions are needed," said Surendran.

"The situation in Thiruvananthapuram city has become complicated after more number of COVID-19 positive cases reported without tracking the origin of the infection. The day before yesterday a police officer tested positive who was on duty outside secretariat and origin of infection could not be traced," he added.

The minister also said that authorities are preparing to meet emergency situations.

As many as 225 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kerala on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 2,228, informed Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A view from inside of COVID-19 ward of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Triple lockdown in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram from today

2 min read . 06:08 AM IST
96 per cent of the investors stated that investment in start-ups have been impacted by COVID-19.

About 70% start-ups impacted by COVID-19: Survey

2 min read . 06:51 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout