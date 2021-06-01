NEW DELHI : GMR Group-operated Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), which is a subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), on Tuesday received 56.6 tonnes, about 3 million doses, of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines, making it the single largest import shipment of covid-19 vaccines.

"The Sputnik V vaccine requires specialized handling and storage, (and is) required to be kept at a temperature of -20° C," GMR Group said in a statement.

"GHAC has been working closely with the experts from the customer’s supply chain team, officials from customs department and other relevant stakeholders over an extended period of time to ensure that the necessary infrastructure and handling processes are fully in place at the air cargo terminal for smooth handling of the vaccine shipments," the company added.

Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be cleared for use in India after Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

The Apollo Group of Hospitals has recently announced that it will start administering the Sputnik V vaccines, across its hospitals in India from the second week of June.

"Major pharma companies based in and around Hyderabad are expected to produce or import over 3.5 billion doses of different varieties of covidvaccines over the next couple of years and GHAC has been gearing up on all fronts to handle the surge in vaccine shipments," the GMR Group added in the statement.

