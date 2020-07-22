Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-19: TN reports single day high of over 5,000 COVID-19 cases,74 deaths
A scooter plies on an empty road during an intensified lockdown

1 min read . 07:55 PM IST PTI

  • State tally now stands at around 1.86 lakh cases with death toll reaching at 3,144 with 74 new fatalities in a day
  • Total recoveries in the state are around 1.31 lakh while active cases are at 89,500

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported an all time single day high of 5,849 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 1,86,492, while recoveries rose to 1,31,583 with 4,910 people getting cured, the health department said. The state continued with its aggressive testing of samples with 60,112 specimens being examined, pushing the tally to 20,95,757.

The health department bulletin said 74 fatalities were reported today, taking the death toll to 3,144.

The bulletin said of the deaths, 444 of them were notified after a report was submitted by the death reconciliation committee constituted by the state government.

Recoveries remained significant as 4,910 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 1,31,583.

Chennai reported 1,171 new COVID-19 positive cases today, pushing the count to 89,561.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

