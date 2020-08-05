New Delhi: India’s malls and shopping centres could see their revenues halve this fiscal as restrictions on opening up of multiplexes, food courts and restaurants reduced footfalls at the country's top malls, Crisil said in its analysis of India's top ten malls.

Malls in several states in India were directed to close down even before the country moved to a nationwide lockdown late March.

Fearing the spread of the coronavrius, several local governments clamped down crowded places such as shopping centres. Moreover, while several states opened malls early in June, states such as Maharashtra, have permitted mall operations starting August 5.

This will impact revenues and affect the credit quality of Crisil rated malls. “These malls have total rated debt of ₹4,200 crore and cover 7.5 million square feet (msf), with pan-India presence. These have strong sponsors and high debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.5 times on average. Hence, notwithstanding pressure on revenues, impact on credit quality of CRISIL rated malls is expected to be limited in near term," analysts at Crisil said in research note on Wednesday.

Multiplexes, food courts, restaurants and gaming zones that contribute to roughly 22% of the total revenues at malls, are yet to open in malls across the country.

For instance, Maharashtra had allowed malls to open but barred entry of visitors in cinema halls and food courts to ensure social distancing. For the other categories, such as apparels, cosmetics, electronics, and bookstores, which contribute 75% of mall revenues, demand remains weak, according to the research note.

Moreover, businesses have also been negotiating rentals with mall developers as a sharp dip in footfalls prompts them to re-look at their commercial arrangements.

“We expect a 50-100% lease waiver for the period of lockdown, followed by a 30-50% concession in rentals in the current quarter and the next, which will reduce to 0-20% in the quarter to March," Sachin Gupta, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings, said.

Gupta said a gradual build-up in revenue can be expected from the current quarter, though for the fiscal overall, a revenue loss of 45-50% appears to be in order.

The loss would get bigger if the lockdowns are extended or are re-imposed, he cautioned.

Crisil also expects vacancies to move up to 10% over the next 12-18 months compared with 4% as of March, as more brands shift to online marketplaces.

Despite the projected steep drop in revenue and its consequent impact on profitability, Crisil expects its rated mall portfolio to be able to withstand this stress in the near term due to the availability of three-month liquidity (in the form of Debt Service Reserve Account) and ability of sponsors to bring in liquidity to ease short term cash mismatches, the report said.

The RBI moratorium has also eased the pressure on cashflows for debt servicing in this fiscal. Revenues returning to at least 80% of the pre-pandemic levels by next fiscal would be a key monitorable, the report said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via