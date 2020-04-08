Covid-19: A rosy future in store for wellness foods, personal hygiene products

NEW DELHI : People are expected to turn to more immunity boosting, personal hygiene and nutrition products, as well as wellness foods, in the post-covid-19 world.

Companies that sell such products said that customers who have rushed to purchase hand sanitizers and disinfectants will boost growth for such goods in India.

Packaged consumer goods firm Dabur India said it has advanced the launch of an immunity-boosting health product given the new focus on preventive healthcare.

Zydus Wellness, which owns the Complan brand of health food drinks, has also fast-tracked the launch of its Nycil-brand of hand sanitizer.

“Over the last few years, we have seen some progress on health and wellness products and consumers are conscious of what they eat and what they don’t. However, covid-19 will fast forward consumer focus on how healthy their food is, on how it will help with their immunity," said Tarun Arora, chief executive officer, Zydus Wellness.

The company, which owns brands such as SugarFree and Glucon-D, will launch an immunity-building product in winter. The pandemic has given Zydus a good reason to speed up the launch of more wellness products, he said.

“In the post-covid-19 world, I feel the importance of preventive healthcare, particularly with ayurveda, and of personal hygiene will grow in the consumer mindspace. Consumers will seek more preventive healthcare products for boosting immunity. Even personal hygiene products would become an essential part of the monthly grocery basket," said Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India.

On Wednesday, the company announced the launch of Dabur Tulsi Drops, an immunity booster under its healthcare OTC portfolio.

A spokesperson for Hindustan Unilever Ltd, which completed the acquisition of brands such as Horlicks and Boost last week, said that it will leverage the “mega trend of health and wellness" in India.

“The health foods drink category has been growing steadily in India and there is huge growth potential in increasing category penetration, marrying the excellent expertise built over the years in the nutrition business with HUL’s scale of operations," the spokesperson said.