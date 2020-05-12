Covid-19 to impact out-of-home alcohol consumption: Report

NEW DELHI: India’s lockdown, the most stringent in the world, has made many regular consumers of cigarettes and liquor reduce their consumption as its extension has affected manufacturing and availability of both, according to a survey by Edelweiss Securities.

Analysts at the financial services company expect that recovery in demand for alcohol is some time away as consumers may not visit bars and pubs, affecting the out-of-home liquor consumption.

Edelweiss surveyed 273 cigarette users and 341 liquor consumers assessing their consumption of alcohol during India’s lockdown that commenced late March. “The covid-19-triggered lockdown has exacted a heavy toll on all sectors and the sin sector is no exception," the analysts said in a report released on Monday.

India has been in a lockdown since 25 March, and is now in the third phase of it, with relaxations on restrictions in some areas.

According to findings of the survey, 80% respondents said they have reduced their cigarette consumption, with over a third having quit smoking during the lockdown. Roughly 54% respondents said they may not resume smoking once the lockdown is lifted or were unsure about picking up the habit later.

Edelweiss said this could point to a "structural decline in volume growth." Of those surveyed for cigarettes, 31% said they cut back on smoking citing lack of availability of cigarette, while 16% said they did not feel the need to smoke.

They also cited unwillingness to smoke in the presence of family members at home.

Surprisingly, 63% of those surveyed said they have not shifted to other available brands in the absence of their favoured brands.

“Of the respondents who continue to smoke, more than three-fourth have not down traded or moved to another brand; this indicates brand stickiness, which surprised us as well. That said, 90% respondents who continue to smoke during the lockdown have reduced cigarette consumption significantly. Around 46% respondents asserted that they will resume buying cigarettes from paan shops once they reopen. However, 79% hope to cut consumption," the research note released on Monday said.

Two primary reasons cited by respondents for reduction in consumption are change in habit and increased focus on personal health caused by the lockdown.

Interestingly, 78% respondents have partially or completely cut down consumption of liquor, citing “unavailability and not feeling the urge to drink" as key reasons.

“This indicates that alcohol consumption is dependent on social interactions, and thus, we expect a bounce-back once the lockdown ends. As with cigarettes, most respondents have not down traded or moved to another brand of alcohol," the report said.

In contrast to cigarettes, 27% respondents will not resume alcohol consumption once the lockdown is lifted. Over 40% said they have no immediate inclination to visit bars and pubs once reopen.

Nearly 45% said they will immediately buy alcohol the moment it is available.

According to analysts at Edelweiss, this will change consumer habits in the near term, affecting the liquor and tobacco sector that sees the participation of large companies such as United Spirits Ltd, United Breweries Ltd and ITC Ltd.

This implies that out-of-home alcohol consumption, which contributes 15% to spirits and 25% to beer sales volumes, will take a big hit, Edelweiss analysts said.

The brokerage also expects the pandemic to impact volumes of large liquor and cigarette makers. "Overall, we maintain a negative view on the sin sector," it said. It also expects a dip in volumes at both United Spirits and ITC for fiscal 2021.

Recently, the government allowed standalone liquor vends to open in parts of the country. The move is expected to help states shore up their finances in absence of full-fledged economic activity that has taken a toll on their revenues. The first few days saw swarm of consumers rushing to liquor stores indicating pent up demand.

Given the heightened demand, some states imposed hefty taxes on sale of alcohol to dissuade crowds from gathering in large numbers. Others have also moved to enable home-delivery of alcohol as they seek to take the burden off of physical outlets.

