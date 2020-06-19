Covid-19 to slow down projects under 111 trillion national infra pipeline

"In the current environment, the infrastructure investment in FY2021 will fall short of the plan, and consequently to achieve the NIP target a significant step-up of investments will be required in the later part of the plan," Shubham Jain, senior vice-president and group-head, Corporate Ratings, Icra, said in the note. “Against the total infrastructure investment of ₹36 lakh crore envisaged in the first two years of NIP (FY2020-FY2021), the actual investment is likely to range between ₹24-27 lakh crore. Consequently, to achieve the targeted investments in the remaining four years (FY2022-FY2025), an average annual investment of over ₹21 lakh crore will be required."