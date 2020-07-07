Home >News >India >Covid-19: Total lockdown in Assam's Jorhat from July 9
As many as 786 new coronavirus cases were reported in Assam on Monday. (ANI)
As many as 786 new coronavirus cases were reported in Assam on Monday. (ANI)

Covid-19: Total lockdown in Assam's Jorhat from July 9

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2020, 06:29 AM IST ANI

  • Coronavirus: 'Total lockdown' to be imposed in areas under the Jorhat Municipal Board from 7 pm of July 9 to July 15
  • 'All the weekly huts/markets will remain closed in the entire district.' by this order

Jorhat: In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, 'total lockdown' to be imposed in areas under the Jorhat Municipal Board from 7 pm of July 9 to July 15.

According to the order of the District Magistrate and Chairperson, DDMA, Jorhat, all the weekly huts/markets will remain closed in the entire district by this order.

As many as 786 new coronavirus cases were reported in Assam on Monday, with 598 cases from Guwahati city, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total number of cases has risen to 12,522 including 7,882 discharged cases, 4,623 active cases and 14 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

