Chennai: Tamil Nadu went on a total shutdown mode on Sunday with the government imposing intense curbs as part of its anti-coronavirus measures, leaving main roads deserted while most shops, barring pharmacies,remained closed.

Roads were virtually empty with no vehicles plying on account of the strict implementation of the curbs, with police making it clear that private vehicles will be allowed only for emergency purposes.

While announcing extension of the coronavirus-induced lockdown to August, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said on July 30 that complete curbs will be in place on all five Sundays this month also, much like in July. There will be no relaxations, he had said.

Subsequently, all kinds of shops, including those selling vegetables and groceries, commercial establishments, hotels and restaurants downed shutters on Sunday, while the roads were deserted in the absence of major vehicular movement.

In Chennai, police said no vehicle will be allowed to ply today except those meant for milk distribution, medical purpose, emergency and funeral cause. Private vehicles meant for medical emergency and those belonging to the print and electronic media were exempted from the curbs.

Other vehicles plying without (valid) reasons will be detained and 193 traffic check posts have been set up across the city for this purpose, police said and requested people against venturing out of their homes "unnecessarily."

As of August 1, Tamil Nadu's cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 2,51,738, with Chennai having a total of 1,00,877 of these infections.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via