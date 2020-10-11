Covid-19 transmission likely to rise during winters, says Vardhan

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday shared the possibility of increased novel coronavirus transmission during winters as it is a respiratory virus and the transmission of respiratory viruses is known to increase during the colder weather.

"These viruses are known to thrive better in the cold weather and low humidity conditions. In view of these, it would not be wrong to assume that the winter season may see increased rates of transmission of the novel coronavirus in the Indian context too," Vardhan said in his fifth episode of Sunday Samvaad while interacting and responding to queries on social media.

Along with voicing concern over the rise in Covid-19 spread due to change in weather, the health minister also urged citizens to adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviours of wearing masks/face covers, especially when in public places. "Regularly washing of hands and maintaining of respiratory etiquette will help us to contain the spread of the diseases," he reiterated firmly.

Vardhan also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Covid appropriate behaviour initiative and exhorted citizens to join the PM Modi's clarion call to take a pledge and join the massive country-wide awareness campaign and “Jan Andolan" during the two months (including the winter season) so that the pandemic does not spread further.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 74,383 new cases and 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 70-lakh mark on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count in the country is at 70,53,807, including 8,67,496 active cases.

The number of cured and discharged or migrated patients has also crossed 60-lakhs and is at 60,77,977 in the country.

With 918 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 1,08,334 in the country.

On Covid-19 vaccine development front, Vardhan said the government has not yet taken a view on granting emergency authorisation to COVID-19 vaccines in India, as and when they become available.

Presently, COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of phases 1, 2 and 3, the results of which are awaited, he added.

"Adequate safety and efficacy data is required for emergency use authorisation, vaccine approval for ensuring patient safety. Further course of action will depend on the data generated," he underlined.

