Indian Railways coaches are now used for treating coronavirus patients

These railway coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the COVID care centres, according to the guidelines released by the ministry of health and family welfare. Clean toilets, colour-coded dustbins, comfortable beds, oxygen cylinders — railways' COVID care coaches have all amenities one can expect in a top class hospital. "Indian Railways is making an all out effort to supplement the health care efforts of state governments," the national transporter said. When the state governments need to increase the number of beds for coronavirus treatments, these railways coaches will come handy.